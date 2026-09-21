Guwahati

CGPD Hosts Mental Health Counselling Session to Support Women Police Personnel in Guwahati

The City Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) recently organised a mental health and well-being counselling session for women police personnel in the district.
CGPD
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The City Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) recently organised a mental health and well-being counselling session for women police personnel in the district.

The interactive session was attended by DCP Central, government officers and women police personnel. It focused on raising awareness about mental health, encouraging open conversations and promoting a supportive work environment.

The session was led by a panel of professionals comprising Dr Rupa Baruah, Vice-Principal of B Borooah College.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Hold Special Training to Strengthen Response to Crimes Against Women

mental health
Women Police
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