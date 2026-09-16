Guwahati Police Hold Special Training to Strengthen Response to Crimes Against Women

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police organised a special session on crimes against women for personnel of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD).

The session was led by Shambhavi Mishra, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati Police, and focused on the legal and behavioural aspects of handling cases involving women-related crimes. The session emphasised the need for a sensitive, informed and victim-centric approach to investigation and response, while seeking to strengthen awareness and preparedness among police personnel for a more effective response to crimes against women.

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