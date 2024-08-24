CGPD Team Arrests Notorious Poacher in Guwahati, Seizes Weapons and Ammunition

GUWAHATI: A CGPD (Central Guwahati Police District) team from Satgaon Police Station arrested a poacher, Anton H. Thanghmirliana (31), a resident of Byrnihat, on Thursday, for his involvement in poaching wild elephants, birds, and other wildlife. Thanghmirliana’s arrest is significant, given his history of poaching in the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati.

According to police officials, they received a tip-off about Thanghmirliana’s latest poaching activities and, accordingly, conducted an operation. During the operation, they intercepted one car (ML10D 1845) near Amsing, Jorabat, leading to Thanghmirliana’s arrest. The police seized 10 live cartridges marked as Shaktiman Express 70 mm, two khukris with wooden handles, one axe without a handle, one mobile phone, and other suspicious items related to poaching from the car. Further investigation is going on.

