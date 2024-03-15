Changes in polling stations ahead of Lok Sabha poll in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The District Election Officer, Kamrup Metro, Shekharan Phukan, has notified some changes made to the existing polling stations in the state, besides the creation of some new ones.

It was informed that under the 34 No. Dimoria LAC, the 84 No. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Auditorium polling centre has been moved to the 84 No. Chandrapur Junior Basic School, and the 92 No. Chandrapur Sahitya Sabha polling centre has been moved to the 92 No. Chandrapur ME School. In the 33 No. Dispur LAC, an additional voting station has been added to the 2 No. Modern English School voting centre. Similarly, an additional voting station has been added to the 82 No. Narbam Primary School Voting Centre in the same LAC. Another additional voting station has been added to the 145 No. Bengali High School Voting Centre under the 36 No. Central Guwahati LAC.

