Work as family to achieve mission 400 plus’ target in Lok Sabha poll: Rajnath Singh

KOKRAJHAR/BARPETA: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India walked the talk. With this, the Defence Minister means to say, "We (India) have scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, started the development of the valley in all spheres, and passed the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) Rules to ensure the safety and security of the minority people like Hindus, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Persians taking shelter in India due to religious repercussions in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and other neighbouring countries."

The Defence Minister said this at a largely attended public meeting of the BJP-UPPL at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar. He asked the karyakartas of the BJP to work as a family to achieve mission 400 plus of the NDA in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Singh said, "We are doing politics not for the benefit of the party or anyone, but for the growth of the nation. The nation has attained a new height under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He said no country heard what India said earlier, but today the world hears with open ears what India says.

Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said, "We cannot expect big dreams with small minds and stand with fractured legs, and so we must work with broad minds for big dreams. Our aim is not to become minister, MLA of the state, or EM of BTC, but each and every worker of the coalition partners should work dedicatedly as their primary duty and responsibility to ensure the success of the targeted mission."

He said Modi used to call new voters "Namoskar-Khulumbai" to connect the people to its mission, and thus all workers, including the booth level, worked for the people. He said the Congress regime committed corruption at every level over the years, but the NDA government has crashed it down, and India is moving fast on the path of development. "There is drinking water scarcity everywhere, including Assam. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured water connections to every household within the next 2-3 years, PMAY houses to every family, an Ayushman health card of Rs. 5 lakh to every citizen for treatment, free gas connections, and electricity connections," he said, adding that India not only overcame the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing the COVID vaccine, but it also supplied India-made vaccines to 100 countries and saved the lives of thousands of people across the world.

He said Prime Minister Modi requested the President of Russia, Ukraine, and the USA halt the war for at least four and a half hours for the repatriation of Indians from the war zone, and accordingly, Indian flights with stranded Indian citizens could come back home safely, which is a proud initiative of the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said the GDP of India has improved significantly, is in the top 5 economies in the world, and is moving ahead to be the third largest economy in the world very soon.

Singh said the BJP-UPPL combined will take all 14 seats in Assam, and for this, every worker should dedicate themselves. He hailed the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for working relentlessly for the development of the state. He hoped to see the flying flags of the BJP and the UPPL in the forthcoming election.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEM of BTC, Pramod Boro, said the BJP-led NDA will come back to power at the centre, and the time is crucial for all to ensure the winning of all candidates in the NDA. He said there had been a lack of security of lives and properties in the region before the UPPL-BJP-GSP combined force came to power in BTC, but now the people of the region have witnessed peace and progress with stability and security of lives.

