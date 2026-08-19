Changsari Police foil cattle smuggling attempt, seize 20 cattle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Changsari Police intercepted a truck carrying 20 live cattle during intensive naka checking on August 17 and foiled an alleged cattle smuggling attempt. Police stopped a Tata 812 LPT truck bearing registration number AS-01-UC-7085 during the checking. The cattle were allegedly found crammed under a tarpaulin without adequate ventilation, food or water. Police detained Sainul Haque, 32, and Saddam Ali, 34, in connection with the alleged transportation of the cattle. The 20 cattle and the vehicle were seized under a formal seizure list. Further legal action and investigation were underway.

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