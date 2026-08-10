Are smugglers using the BJP’s flag to smuggle cattle through Brahmaputra?

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: At a time when the government and several organisations have been vocal against illegal cattle smuggling, an alleged incident of transporting hundreds of cattle illegally by boats through the Brahmaputra river route in the Barkhetri constituency of Nalbari district, reportedly using the BJP flag, has triggered strong reactions in the area.

According to available information, an alleged illegal network has been operating a cattle transportation business through the river route, taking advantage of the Brahmaputra River that flows along the southern part of the Barkhetri constituency. Concerned citizens have expressed suspicion that cattle transported through the river route may be taken to Bangladesh via Dhubri and Goalpara.

The alleged cattle transportation is reportedly taking place at the weekly cattle market in Lar Kuchhi, located in the Barkhetri constituency. It is alleged that hundreds of cattle are being loaded onto unregistered boats operating without marine engines and transported through the river route. During the transportation, the boats are reportedly seen carrying the ruling BJP’s party flag.

The incident has raised several questions among local residents. Questions have particularly been raised over how such large-scale transportation of cattle through allegedly unregistered boats is continuing despite the presence of officials and employees from the concerned department.

At the Lar Kuchhi–Majarcher–Kalarchar ferry ghat, officials and employees of the Water Transport Department reportedly remain on duty from morning until evening. However, allegations have surfaced that no effective action is being taken against the allegedly illegal boats operating from the ghat.

Questions have also been raised over the accountability of the concerned department. According to allegations, departmental employees have expressed helplessness over taking action against the alleged cattle transportation and have instead shifted the responsibility to the lessee of the ferry ghat.

Local residents and concerned citizens have demanded immediate intervention by the Nalbari district administration. They have called for verification of the registration documents of boats operating from the Lar Kuchhi cattle market and adjoining river routes, along with an examination of the legality of the cattle being transported.

The reported use of the BJP flag has added a political dimension to the allegations. However, whether the flag was used by individuals involved in the alleged transportation and whether any political person or organisation has a direct connection with the incident can only be established through a proper investigation.

Also Read: Dhubri : 26 Cattle Seized and Five Detained in Smuggling Operation