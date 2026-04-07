Court Orders Attachment of Cash and Jewellery Seized from Suspended ACS Officer Nupur Bora

A Guwahati special court has granted permission to attach cash, jewellery, and other assets seized from suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, in a corruption case being investigated by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

The court allowed the Investigating Officer's prayer to attach the seized items, which were recovered from multiple locations including bank lockers, Bora's residence at Gotanagar in Jalukbari, and a rented house at Brindabanhati, Madhabdebpur in Barpeta.

Bora was arrested by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell for corrupt land transactions and for possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to the charge sheet in the case, an amount of Rs.1,47,35,300 in cash was recovered from the bank lockers of Nupur Bora as well as from her residence and rented house. Moreover, she had Rs.13,43,628.21 in her accounts, immovable property valued at Rs.72,70,000, jewellery items worth Rs.27,76,998 and a Scorpio vehicle in the name of Mriganga Das. The charge sheet stated that Nupur Bora acquired disproportionate assets of 458.64%.

The Court, however, allowed accused Kinaram Bora, the father of Nupur Bora, to operate his pension Account No.32798469920 maintained at SBI Pulibor ACB Branch, Golaghat but froze an amount of Rs.14,40,603.23 available in the said account until further orders. Similarly, the court allowed Nupur Bora to operate Savings Bank Account No. 32446696354, maintained at SBI, Barpeta Road Branch, for receiving her sustenance allowance/salary, if any. But the amount of Rs.12,55,481.35 available in the said savings bank account has been frozen until further orders.

Also Read: CM Vigilance re-arrests ACS officer Nupur Bora in land fraud case