Chief Election Officer serves show-cause notice to Assam Congress

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The office of the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Assam has served a show-cause notice to Assam Congress regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during campaigns.

The office of the CEO took note that the act of announcing Rs 1 lakh for every educated youth and Rs 1 lakh to one woman of all poor families via guarantee cards bearing party symbols and photos of party leaders was against the rules of the Model Code of Conduct after receiving a complaint regarding the same from the General Secretary of BJP Assam.

The party has been given time until 2 p.m. on April 11 to file a reply as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for the violation of the MCC.

