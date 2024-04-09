Congress will continue to make efforts to repeal CAA from Assam: Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jitendra Singh mentioned that the party will continue to work towards repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) adding that this will be the first thing on their agenda in the INDIA alliance government.

Jitendra Singh made these comments from a press meet in Guwahati which was called for the release of the election manifesto for the party. The party manifesto named Nyaya Patra was released in English, Assamese and Hindi languages. He also announced that all educated unemployed youths will be receiving Rs 1 lakh annually similarly all women without any avenues for income will receive Rs 1 lakh as well as support towards creating employment options.

The manifesto also announced that medical treatments up to Rs 20 lakhs in private or government hospitals would also be free for all citizens and added that the project was already initiated in Rajasthan. The manifesto mentioned five nyay or justices and 25 guarantees and Jitendra Singh mentioned that these steps will ensure that the citizens will be relieved of the unannounced emergency-like situation valid in the country because of the current government. He also called the past 10 years as Anyay Kaal and questioned about how much the standard of living in the state and the entire has improved since 2014.

He also announced Rs 10000 scholarship for sportspersons along with the announcement of upgradation of the education, economics, defence, foreign policy and betterment of farmers and labourers. He also announced the enactment of a separate policy for the betterment of the people from the tea tribes as well as the tribal communities of North East India. Several senior members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee were also present for the press meet.

