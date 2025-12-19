Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attends IOA annual conference in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the annual conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he said the IOA, founded in 1955, had played a crucial role in promoting learning, research and ethical practices in orthopaedics, while strengthening medical education and patient care across the country.

He highlighted the evolution of orthopaedic care in India and the growing academic importance of the IOA’s annual conferences, which now cover specialized areas such as joint replacement, spine care and trauma management. The Chief Minister also outlined Assam’s efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, stating that 15 medical colleges were functional and 10 more were under construction, with a target of 25 colleges by 2030.

Dr Sarma said the state had established 17 cancer hospitals with support from Tata Trusts and had taken the lead in installing proton therapy facilities. He also referred to upcoming infrastructure projects in Guwahati and invited delegates to explore Assam’s major tourist destinations. The event was attended by senior office-bearers of the IOA and delegates from across the country.

