Child Labourer Falls From Building as Task Force Arrives at Guwahati Site

GUWAHATI — A child labourer sustained serious injuries after falling from an under-construction building near Arya Vidyapeeth College in Arya Nagar, Guwahati — an incident that has brought the alleged employment of child labour at the site into sharp focus.

According to reports, several children were working at the construction site when a district-level task force arrived following information about alleged child labour being used at the location.

Children Fled as Inspectors Arrived

As the task force reached the site to carry out its inspection, the children reportedly attempted to escape from the building. During the attempt, one child fell from the structure and suffered serious injuries.

Allegations have since been raised against the contractor, with claims that he instructed the children to flee upon the team's arrival — a charge that, if proven, would significantly compound his legal exposure beyond the child labour violations themselves.

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