STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Six children and young people from across Assam presented the Children's Vision for Assam 2047 at Gauhati University, urging the state government to incorporate their priorities and perspectives into its long-term development plan, Viksit Assam @2047.

The programme was organised by Gauhati University in partnership with UNICEF Assam to mark World Children's Day under the theme "Children speak, leaders listen". It provided a platform for children to present their recommendations before a panel of leaders, who responded to their concerns and made commitments.

The report brought together the views of 106 children and young people from nine districts - Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar and Udalguri.

The consultation involved 41 young people who participated in eight online discussions in June 2026. Partners also visited around 30 schools and volleyball coaching centres to collect handwritten messages from 65 children aged between nine and 17. The consultations were conducted by the Brahmaputra Volleyball League and PRATYeK, with support from UNICEF Assam.

The children highlighted priorities including climate resilience and disaster preparedness, quality education, child protection, girls' safety, health and nutrition, inclusion of children with disabilities, rural infrastructure, sports facilities and environmental protection. They also called for their participation in decisions and policies affecting their lives.

"True development means protecting communities from floods, ensuring equal opportunities for all, educating every child, and preserving a healthy environment for future generations," said 13-year-old Doli Gogoi from Dhemaji.

The children made three key recommendations: a dedicated chapter on children in the Viksit Assam @2047 Vision Document; the establishment of a State Children's Forum to bring their perspectives into annual state planning; and priority action on disaster-resilient schools and relief camps, need-based government support and measures to end child marriage.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the six representatives formally handed over the report, requesting that it be placed before the Chief Minister and its recommendations considered while preparing the vision document.

UNICEF Deputy Representative (Programmes), India, Jesper Moller, said the organisation would help ensure that every child who contributed to the report received a written response to their recommendations by the next World Children's Day. He said establishing a State Children's Forum would be a decision for the state government, adding that UNICEF was ready to support its formation and help ensure that children unable to participate online were also heard.