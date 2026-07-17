Chinmaya Amrit Yatra Marks 75 Years of Mission, Guwahati Event on July 23 Ahead of Delhi Finale

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the year-long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission Worldwide, the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra will arrive in Guwahati on July 21 after entering Assam from West Bengal.

The yatra, launched under the banner of the “Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav”, is travelling across the country carrying sacred artefacts of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda. Covering a total distance of 35,000 km, the yatra has already completed nearly 23,000 km. One of its unique features is that one of the vehicles participating in the yatra is driven entirely by women.

To mark the arrival of the yatra, Chinmaya Mission, Guwahati, has planned a series of programmes. The main public event will be held on July 23 at the Mission’s Sixmile premises from 5.30 pm.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to attend the programme as the chief guest. During the event, he is expected to release the Assamese translation of the Bhagavad Gita, translated by Swami Chinmayananda.

According to the organisers, after covering Assam, the yatra will continue its journey to the other northeastern states, including Sikkim, as part of its nationwide outreach.

The yatra will culminate on October 23 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where around 10,000 devotees and dignitaries from across the world are expected to participate in the concluding programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the event, along with several distinguished guests from India and abroad.

The Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav commemorates 75 years of Chinmaya Mission’s contribution to the dissemination of Vedantic knowledge, spiritual values and social service through its centres across India and the world.

Also Read: Assamese ‘Gita Panchamrit’ released during Chinmaya Mission Annual Day