Assamese ‘Gita Panchamrit’ released during Chinmaya Mission Annual Day

GUWAHATI: Chinmaya Mission Guwahati celebrated its Annual Day at the Chinmaya Auditorium, Sixmile, Rukminigaon, marking the launch of Gita Panchamrit – Assamese Version as part of the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission worldwide. The event highlighted the Mission’s achievements over the year and acknowledged support from its well-wishers. The programme began with Shanti Path chanting and lamp lighting by President R S Joshi and other dignitaries, followed by a welcome address by Vice President Lalita Devi Jain and a spiritual discourse by Brahmacharini Ananya Chaitanya. Dr Sanchita Sarma, bronze medallist at the Asian Open and Masters Powerlifting Championship, and industrialist and social worker Shankar Lal Goenka were felicitated for their contributions. Cultural performances by members of various Mission wings showcased Assam’s heritage. Secretary Dr Sunita Agarwalla presented a report on Chinmaya Mission’s global activities in 2025, while the programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Aruna Goswami and a pledge towards building a better society.

