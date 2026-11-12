CID arrests man for alleged mule account fraud in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a man from Jalukbari in Guwahati for allegedly cheating people by posing as an HDFC Bank employee and opening bank accounts without their knowledge or consent.

The accused, identified as Naveen Hussain, allegedly operated an HDFC Bank Customer Service Point (CSP) centre in Jalukbari, which he reportedly used to open multiple mule accounts in the names of unsuspecting individuals. He allegedly used these accounts to receive money generated through fraudulent activities.

According to the initial investigation, Hussain introduced himself as an HDFC Bank employee to carry out the alleged fraud over an extended period. Investigators have found that several lakh rupees were deposited into bank accounts linked to him. In the latest instance, around Rs 5 lakh was allegedly transferred into one such account.

The CID has seized several bank accounts linked to the accused as part of its investigation. Multiple cases have also been registered against him at different police stations in connection with alleged financial fraud.

Investigators have further received information suggesting that Hussain may have been operating as part of a larger network involved in cyber fraud.

Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the racket and determine the full extent of the alleged fraud.