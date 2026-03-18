CID, Assam arrests 3 more in fake SIM and bank fraud racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Continuing its intensive crackdown on cybercrime linked to the illegal handling of SIM cards, the Cyber Police Station of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam has arrested three more individuals, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Police apprehended the accused from Laharighat in Morigaon district and parts of Nagaon district.

According to officials, the cyber network primarily targeted young women by luring them with promises of training in handloom weaving. The accused allegedly collected personal documents such as PAN and Aadhaar cards from the victims under this pretext.

Using these documents, the group reportedly opened multiple bank accounts in the victims' names. They then supplied these accounts to other cybercriminals, who used them to carry out financial transactions involving fraudulently obtained money.

A case has already been registered by the CID Cyber Police Station in connection with the fake SIM card racket, and earlier operations led to the arrest of five members of the network.

On Monday night, cyber police took three more accused-identified as Jehirul Islam, Mehdi Alom Jinnah and Galib Ijaz Ahmed-into custody.

Investigations into the network are ongoing as authorities continue efforts to dismantle the racket operating across different parts of the state.

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