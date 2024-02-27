CID, Assam police summons leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: CID, Assam police has summoned the leader of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia in connection to a case registered in the Basistha Police Station.

Citing that during the investigation of FIR/Case No.55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Police Station: Basistha, it is revealed that there is reasonable ground to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances, Debabrata Saikia was directed to appear at 11:30 AM on 01 March at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati.

He was also directed to comply with the following directions. Not commit any offence in future, not temper with the evidence in the case in any manner whatsoever, not make any threat, inducement, or promise to any person acquainted with the fact of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing, such facts to the court or to the Police Officer, will appear before the Court as and when required/directed, will join the investigation of the case as and when required and will cooperate in the investigation, will disclose all the facts truthfully without concealing any part relevant for the purpose of the investigation to reach to the right conclusion of the case, will produce all relevant documents/materials required for the purpose of investigation, will render your full co-operation/assistance in the apprehension of the accomplice, will not allow in any manner destruction of any evidence relevant for the purpose of investigation/trial of the case or any other conditions, which may be imposed by the Investigating Officer/SHO as per the facts of the case.

Also Read: Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia submits disqualification applications to Speaker against 2 MLAs