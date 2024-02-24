Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia submits disqualification applications to Speaker against 2 MLAs

GUWAHATI: ACLP (Assam Congress Legislature Party) leader Debabrata Saikia submitted two applications to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) today seeking disqualification of Basanta Das and Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha as MLAs.

CLP leader Saikia and his party MLAs met Speaker Biswajit Daimary in his chamber and submitted the two applications.

Debabrata Saikia said, "As the Congress Legislature Party leader, I have filed two disqualification petitions before the honourable Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, under Article 191 (2) read with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, seeking disqualification of Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, MLA No. 3 North Karimganj LAC, and Basanta Das, MLA No. 67 Mangaldoi (SC) LAC, from membership of the Assam Legislative Assembly for voluntarily giving up membership of the Indian National Congress."

Earlier on February 14, 2024, the APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) issued show-cause notices to the Purkayastha and Das for 'offering support to the State BJP government on development issues and publicly expressing faith and allegiance to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma'.

The Congress did submit disqualification applications against three party MLAs earlier. They are Sashikanta Das of Raha, Siddeque Ali Ahmed of South Karimganj, and Sherman Ali Ahmed of Bagbor.

