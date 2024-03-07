CID of Assam police interrogates Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, who was summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police, was questioned at the CID office.

CID summoned Congress leader Debabrata Saikia and party state president Bhupen Kumar Borah for the second time for questioning in connection with a clash that took place during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati. The CID has asked Debabrata Saikia to appear before the CID Police Station in Guwahati's Ulubari on March 6 and Bhupen Kumar Borah on March 7.

