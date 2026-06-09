CID Summons BJP MLA Ramakanta Deori in Assam Fisheries Recruitment Scam Probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam today summoned BJP MLA Ramakanta Deori to appear before the investigating agency in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) recruitment case.

Earlier, the CID arrested ACS officers - the then AFDC MDs Naren Chandra Basumatary and Anuradha Adhikari Sarma - in connection with the recruitment scam.

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