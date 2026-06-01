Assam Public Works (APW) seeks probe into alleged irregularities in Assam Assembly Secretariat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Works (APW) has demanded a high-level investigation into alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the Secretariat of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), raising concerns over recruitment, procurement and expenditure during the tenure of former Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Addressing to the media on Sunday, APW president Aabhijeet Sharma and general secretary Dhrubajyoti Talukdar alleged that several decisions taken during the previous Assembly administration warranted detailed scrutiny. The organisation claimed that the former Speaker undertook around 32 foreign trips during his five-year tenure and alleged that the travel arrangements were handled through a single agency. APW called for an examination of the travel records and stated that it was prepared to furnish supporting documents.

Sharma stated that during the last 5 years, the Assembly Secretariat lost its dignity and became chaotic/corrupt like a “fish market”.

The organisation also levelled allegations against Assembly officials, including former secretary Dulal Pegu, Soumen Baruah and Antima Deora Cheraogi, claiming that they were involved in irregular administrative practices within the Assembly Secretariat. APW further alleged that several associates and staff members played roles in decisions relating to procurement and administration.

On recruitment matters, APW alleged that around 125 appointments including Grade III and Grade IV posts were made in the Assembly Secretariat and claimed that a number of appointments did not follow due procedure. It contended that concerns remained over transparency and adherence to recruitment norms.

The organisation further alleged that substantial amounts were spent on renovation and modernisation works within the Assembly complex, including lighting and sound systems. It questioned the replacement of existing microphone systems and claimed that procurement processes linked to these works required closer examination.

APW also raised concerns regarding infrastructure and safety measures inside the Assembly premises, alleging that fire safety systems were either non-functional or inadequately maintained. The organisation urged immediate steps to ensure that emergency systems were made operational. Calling for accountability, APW appealed to Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into all the allegations. The organisation maintained that it was willing to provide relevant information and documents to assist any investigation and claimed that several aspects of the Assembly’s functioning required urgent review.

Also Read: Assam Public Works Seeks PM's Intervention in Fisheries Corruption Case