CII-FACE, FSSAI Hold Guwahati Session on Food Safety, Trade Facilitation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Industry representatives, government officials and food sector stakeholders discussed ways to strengthen food safety and simplify the movement of food products at the 24th State Connect Session organised in Guwahati by the Confederation of Indian Industry's Food & Agriculture Centre of Excellence (CII-FACE), in partnership with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Assam Government's Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA).

The session brought together representatives from food businesses, customs authorities, laboratories, importing agencies and industry associations to explore measures to ensure consumer safety while making trade procedures more efficient.

Manvesh Kumar, Director of Trade and International Cooperation at FSSAI, highlighted the need for regular engagement between the government and industry to address evolving food trends and technological developments. He pointed to Assam's strategic location as a gateway for trade and stressed that innovation could facilitate the safe movement of food products.

Vinayak Azad, Principal Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kolkata, underlined the importance of strong food safety systems in maintaining consumer confidence and sustaining the growth of India's food sector. He called for closer cooperation between regulators and industry representatives to promote transparency and efficiency.

Vivek Verma, Secretary of the Land Port Authority of India, discussed the role of technology in speeding up trade processes. He also emphasised the need to simplify procedures and improve coordination among agencies responsible for the movement of goods.

Welcoming the participants, Rahul Bhatkoti, Vice Chairman of the CII Assam State Council, highlighted Assam and the Northeast's growing importance as centres of trade and investment. He stressed that stronger food safety practices and collaboration among stakeholders would support the region's development.

A panel discussion examined ways to improve food import procedures while ensuring that imported products met food safety requirements. Participants also highlighted the importance of good farming practices and maintaining quality standards throughout the food supply chain.

Another panel focused on food labelling and product information, emphasising the need for accurate and reliable details to help consumers make informed choices.

The session also examined how digital solutions could make food import procedures more transparent, improve coordination and tracking, and reduce delays in trade.

The programme concluded with government representatives, industry members and other stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to cooperation aimed at improving food safety, strengthening consumer confidence and supporting the growth of India's food sector.

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