Minister Biswajit Daimary Distributes Certificates to 37 Students Heading to Kolkata for Jobs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary distributed certificates to 37 students from Tamulpur constituency who completed one month of institutional training under the GHH programme of SIBIN Learning Cart Private Limited (SLCPL) in Guwahati on Monday.

The students will now proceed to Kolkata for 11 months of on-the-job training at Barbeque Nation, where they will receive stipends and gain practical experience in the hospitality industry. Upon successful completion of the training, they will receive a Diploma in Guest Service Management. During his visit to the training centre at Beltola Tinali, Daimary interacted with the students and urged them to make the most of the opportunity. He emphasised discipline, dedication and continuous learning as essential to building successful careers.

Speaking to the media, Daimary highlighted the need to bridge the gap between formal education and industry requirements. He said initiatives combining institutional training with on-the-job training and internships could help equip young people with practical skills and prepare them for the job market.

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