Citizen Urges Assam CM to Set Up Two Swimming Pools in Dispur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The citizens has urged the Assam government to establish two swimming pools in Dispur, including one near the main gate of the Assam Secretariat at Janata Bhawan and another at the natural pond located between the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Tea Auction Centre. Application submitted to Chief Minister Highlighted the potential health, fitness and recreational benefits of the proposed facilities for government employees, officers and children.

The representation stated that swimming pools at the proposed locations could promote physical fitness, reduce stress and improve mental well-being. It also noted that access to swimming facilities could help government employees maintain a healthier work-life balance and improve productivity.

The applicant further proposed that the facilities be used for swimming training, fitness programmes and water-safety awareness initiatives under proper supervision. The representation called upon the Chief Minister to consider establishing swimming pools at both locations, stating that the facilities could contribute to promoting a culture of health and fitness among government employees and the wider community.

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