Gujarat Assembly Seeks Details of Assam’s Railway Reservation Counter

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gujarat Legislative Assembly Secretariat has sought detailed information from the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Secretariat on the functioning, management and operational arrangements of Railway Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters within legislative assembly premises.

In a communication, the Gujarat Secretariat said it was reviewing the arrangements for its railway reservation counter and had sought similar information from other states. It has asked whether such counters are operated by railway employees or personnel appointed by the Assembly Secretariat.

The communication also seeks details of the staff appointment process, their duties and responsibilities, and the training provided by the Railways before they undertake reservation-related work.

Other information sought includes the counter's working hours, average daily ticket transactions and facilities provided by the Assembly Secretariat, including office space, furniture, IT hardware, electricity, internet connectivity and air-conditioning.

The Gujarat Secretariat has also requested copies of relevant Railway Board circulars, policy guidelines, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and other instructions governing the establishment and operation of such counters. It has sought the information at the earliest through email.

According to available information, the railway reservation counter at the Assam Legislative Assembly was established under a Railway Ministry scheme introduced by the Central Government to facilitate reservation services for VIPs at state legislative assemblies.

Also Read: Amguri Nabanirban Samittee Seeks PM’s Probe into Alleged Illegal Mining in Dikhow River