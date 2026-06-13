Citizens demand green bus service from Tangla to Guwahati

A Correspondent

TANGLA: Residents of Tangla, Bhergaon and Dimakuchi have urged the Assam Government and the Transport Department to introduce green bus services connecting the region with Guwahati, citing the growing need for affordable, comfortable and environmentally friendly public transportation.

The demand has gained momentum following the state government’s initiative to promote electric and green public transport across Assam. Citizens believe that extending such services to the western part of Udalguri district would significantly benefit daily commuters, students, job seekers, patients and business travellers who regularly travel to Guwahati. Local residents pointed out that a direct green bus service from Tangla, Bhergaon and Dimakuchi to Guwahati would reduce dependence on private vehicles and conventional fuel-powered transport, thereby helping to lower carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

Citizens stated that the proposed service would be particularly beneficial for people travelling for higher education, medical treatment and official work, while also providing a safer and more economical travel option. Residents have appealed to Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro and the state government to consider their demand and include Tangla, Bhergaon and Dimakuchi in future plans for the expansion of green public transport services.

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