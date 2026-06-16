Citizens’ Forum Slams Proposed 70% Bus Fare Hike in Guwahati as Blow to Common People

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The citizens' forum Save Guwahati Build Guwahati has strongly opposed the proposed increase in bus fares announced by the All Assam Motor Transport Association, which is reportedly set to take effect from July 1.

In a statement, the organisation's general secretary, Kailash Sharma, said that the proposed fare hike-reportedly up to 70 percent-would place an additional burden on the common people, who are already struggling with soaring prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, and other essential commodities.

Sharma stated that middle-class and lower middle-class families are among the worst affected by the rising cost of living, as many of them do not benefit from various government welfare schemes and rely on fixed monthly incomes to manage household expenses. He warned that a steep increase in bus fares would further aggravate their financial difficulties.

Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Sharma said that recent fuel price increases have been attributed to global uncertainties. However, he noted that reports of a possible peace agreement between the conflicting parties, expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19, could lead to a decline in global fuel prices.

In view of this possibility, Sharma urged the Assam government to take steps to ensure that any reduction in fuel prices is reflected in the state. He also appealed to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to consider reducing state-imposed taxes on fuel and to ensure that consumers receive the benefits of lower fuel costs.

The organisation maintained that, at a time when inflation is already affecting household budgets, any significant increase in public transport fares would place an unfair burden on ordinary citizens and should be reconsidered.

Also Read: All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) announces 70% hike in passenger transport fares from July 1