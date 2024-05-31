Citizens in Guwahati resent inept power restoration works by APDCL

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The residents of the Six Mile-VIP Road locality in Guwahati have expressed anger and resentment over the slow progress of restoration works by APDCL as the post-cyclone situation is risky. They pointed out that, despite multiple complaints, no action was taken by them even after three days of the cyclone.

Cyclone Remal triggered high winds earlier this week, causing the uprooting of trees and breaking branches of trees across the city. This has triggered power failures across multiple localities of the city for 18–30 hours. An incident happened in this locality where an uprooted tree snapped electrical wires and endangered the lives of around 15 tenants residing in a building.

The tenants failed to get any response from the APDCL, even after multiple complaints for the first two days. A few representatives arrived at the location after that but left soon afterwards without taking any action to resolve the problem. Similar complaints were raised from different parts of the city.

