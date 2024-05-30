Assam: Speed up restoration works, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells APDCL and NHAI

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd.) and the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) to carry out their restoration works on a war footing. He also instructed the Chief Sectary to keep in touch with the Bhutan authorities regarding the release of excess water from the Kurichhu dam.

The Chief Minister had a video conference with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials from New Delhi to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

The Chief Minister asked the senior officials of APDCL to work on a war footing for the restoration of power in all cyclone-affected areas. He also asked the senior officials of the Power Department to hold an immediate meeting with the GM at Bijulee Bhawan for the restoration of electricity in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister asked NHAI for the restoration of surface communication between Harangajao and Jatinga once the rain subsides.

Sarma asked Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota to ensure that the DCs of Barpeta, Chirang, and Baksa take up with their respective counterparts in Bhutan regarding advance information in the event of the release of water from Kurichhu. “Advance warning from the Bhutan authorities on the release of excess water from Kurichhu will enable us to relocate people. Last time, the coordination from both sides was good enough to avert any eventuality,” he quipped.

He asked the district authorities to leave no stone unturned to reach out to the affected people and to extend all possible help and assistance. The Chief Minister asked the DCs to pay ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased immediately.

In view of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister directed the DCs of the affected districts to form separate teams for carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations.

He asked the DCs of three districts of Barak Valley to keep sufficient stock of foodgrains and other PDS items in view of the rising water level of rivers in Assam and the neighbouring states of Manipur and Mizoram.

