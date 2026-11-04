Citizens Push for WhatsApp Helplines to Address Civic Issues in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Concerned citizens have urged the district administration to introduce dedicated WhatsApp helpline numbers for different government departments to enable residents to report civic problems and public grievances through photographs, location details and brief descriptions.

The proposed department-wise system would cover road infrastructure, essential supplies, traffic management, footpath encroachment and pedestrian safety, along with a separate child-friendly reporting facility.

Citizens have proposed dedicated contacts for reporting damaged roads, neglected bylanes and stretches requiring urgent repairs. They have also sought similar facilities under the Supply Department to report irregularities in the distribution of essential commodities and other supply-related grievances.

A separate WhatsApp channel for the Traffic Police has been proposed to address congestion, illegal parking, road obstructions, faulty traffic signals and other safety concerns. The inclusion of the concerned departmental commissioners in monitoring groups has also been suggested to ensure accountability and timely action.

The proposal highlighted footpath encroachment and pedestrian safety, particularly concerns affecting senior citizens, persons with disabilities and children. It also called for an age-appropriate reporting facility through which children and their guardians could flag unsafe roads and other public safety issues, with adequate privacy safeguards.

The citizens stressed that the initiative should include complaint tracking, clear reporting guidelines, privacy protection and a time-bound response mechanism. They also sought wide publicity of the official numbers.

They said the proposed system would help departments identify problem areas through public feedback, prioritise urgent work and improve coordination, making Guwahati safer and more pedestrian- and child-friendly.

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