STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned citizens has urged Assam Police to investigate the collection, transportation and bulk trading of discarded plastic water bottles across Guwahati and other parts of the state, citing concerns over possible illegal reuse and the involvement of children in the trade.

In a representation submitted to the Director General of Police on November 24, with a copy to the Chief Secretary's office, the citizens sought an inquiry into the supply chain and the final destination of the collected bottles.

They alleged that children and young people collected discarded bottles from roadsides, public places and residential areas before selling them to small vendors, who supplied them in bulk to larger traders. The citizens questioned whether the bottles reached authorised recycling units or were cleaned, refilled and illegally circulated for drinking-water packaging.

The representation called for verification of collection centres, storage facilities, transporters and major vendors, and sought strict action if illegal refilling or repackaging was detected.

The citizens also raised concerns over child welfare, education and safety, urging authorities to identify children involved in the activity and connect them with counselling, educational assistance, welfare schemes and rehabilitation programmes. They called for the involvement of District Child Protection Units and Child Welfare Committees.

They sought coordinated action by Assam Police, the Assam Pollution Control Board, the Food Safety Department and the Legal Metrology Department to examine the supply chain and ensure that discarded bottles entered authorised recycling and waste-management systems.

The citizens clarified that they did not intend to discourage legitimate waste collection or penalise those earning a livelihood through recyclable waste. They also proposed linking bottle collection with sustainable road construction initiatives and stressed that child welfare should remain a priority.