STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Kahilipara has urged the Assam government to launch a statewide enforcement drive against alleged irregularities at petrol and diesel stations, seeking surprise inspections, district-level monitoring and strict action against outlets found guilty of short delivery.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, signatories Pankaj Barman, Karnika Das and Dhrubajyoti Sarma sought a dedicated Fuel Consumer Protection Enforcement Drive to protect consumers from suspected dispensing irregularities and financial losses. The representation raised concerns over alleged short delivery of fuel, hurried refuelling practices and possible manipulation of dispensing systems. The signatories argued that fuel stations required similar administrative scrutiny as vehicles operating without valid documents, given the public's dependence on accurate and transparent dispensing services.

They proposed surprise inspections of fuel outlets by district administrations, Legal Metrology officials and other concerned departments to verify dispensing accuracy and ensure compliance with prescribed standards. The representation also called for district-wise monitoring, with designated officers assigned to inspect fuel stations regularly and respond promptly to complaints. Among the key proposals was a dedicated district-wise or statewide WhatsApp facility through which consumers could report suspected irregularities by sharing the outlet's name and location, the date and time of the incident, and supporting photographs or videos. The signatories also sought a time-bound investigation mechanism to ensure that complaints were registered, verified and investigated within a stipulated period, with appropriate action against establishments found guilty. They called for strict legal action against fuel stations involved in short delivery, tampering, manipulation or other violations, along with public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about their rights and encourage them to report suspected malpractice. The representation urged the Chief Minister to consider the proposals and initiate a statewide drive backed by district-level monitoring and a transparent grievance redressal system.