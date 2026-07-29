Citizens Urge Assam CM to Build Covered Passage for Patients at New GMCH Campus

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned citizens has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking the construction of a covered passage connecting the main road to the Principal’s Office building at the new Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus in Bhangagarh.

Copies of the memorandum have also been forwarded to the State Health Minister, the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Principal of GMCH for necessary action.

In the representation, the citizens appreciated the modern infrastructure and improved facilities at the new GMCH but pointed out the absence of a covered passage for patients and visitors entering the hospital from the main road.

They stated that thousands of patients, attendants, senior citizens, pregnant women, guardians carrying infants and persons with disabilities visit the hospital every day for treatment, investigations and admissions, often in adverse weather conditions. They said the lack of a protected walkway causes inconvenience, delays access to healthcare services and results in unnecessary hardship.

The memorandum further stated that a covered passage would facilitate the safe and comfortable movement of patients and attendants while improving accessibility for wheelchairs and stretchers. It added that such a facility would significantly enhance the overall experience of those visiting the hospital.

The signatories urged the State government to take immediate steps to construct the covered passage in the larger interest of patients and the general public. They also sought an acknowledgement and early action from the authorities regarding their request.

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