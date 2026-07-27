Five Arrested at GMCH as Alleged Blood Broker Racket

Guwahati: The issue of illegal blood broker racket at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has come back to the fore, as hospital security members have arrested five people in connection with the alleged unauthorised blood brokerage activities at the hospital.

The suspects, who were arrested as part of a security probe after complaints that they were targeting patients and families through middlemen .They were later handed over to Bhangagarh Police Station for further investigation.

As per officials, the accused allegedly approached attendants of patients and offered to arrange blood in exchange for money, despite the availability of regulated blood bank services within the hospital. The arrests were made after security personnel intensified surveillance across the campus in response to repeated complaints.

Sources at GMCH said the security team had been monitoring suspicious movements for some time before taking action. Police have launched an investigation to determine the extent of the alleged network and ascertain whether more individuals were involved in the illegal operation.

The hospital authorities are expected to tighten up the campus's surveillance and security protocols to avoid further such incidents. The incident has again ignited worries about the possible exploitation of vulnerable patients and their families by unscrupulous blood brokers in healthcare settings.