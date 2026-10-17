Citizens Urge Assam Government to Enforce Waste Segregation at Puja Pandals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Concerned citizens have urged the Assam government to direct the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to enforce stricter waste-management measures at Durga Puja and Kali Puja pandals, including mandatory segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

In a representation to the Chief Secretary, they called for separate bins at puja venues, timely garbage collection and scientific disposal to prevent waste accumulation during the festive season.

The citizens also proposed promoting low-cost organic manure technology associated with ENVIRON and Jaibik Sar, developed by Dr Amarjyoti Kashyap, to convert biodegradable household waste into manure and reduce the burden on municipal waste-disposal systems.

They further urged the authorities to organise public awareness campaigns involving puja committees, households, volunteers and devotees, and designate personnel to coordinate waste segregation, collection and sanitation.

The representation called for appropriate directions to the GMC to consider the measures during the current festive season and potentially extend them beyond the festivals.

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