Citizens Urge Assam MLAs to Sign Affidavits for a Garbage-Free Guwahati

A group of concerned citizens has submitted a public appeal to the Chief Secretary of Assam, calling for urgent action to address Guwahati's persistent waste management problem.

The appeal specifically targets elected representatives, urging them to put their commitment on record.

In their appeal, the citizens requested the Assam Assembly Secretariat to make it mandatory for all 126 MLAs to submit affidavits committing themselves to work towards transforming Guwahati into a garbage-free smart city. The appeal highlights growing concern over poor waste management in the city, stating that despite progress in other sectors, garbage handling remains a major challenge.

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