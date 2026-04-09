Citizens Urge Assam MLAs to Sign Affidavits for a Garbage-Free Guwahati

A group of concerned citizens has submitted a public appeal to the Chief Secretary of Assam, calling for urgent action to address Guwahati's persistent waste management problem.
The appeal specifically targets elected representatives, urging them to put their commitment on record.
In their appeal, the citizens requested the Assam Assembly Secretariat to make it mandatory for all 126 MLAs to submit affidavits committing themselves to work towards transforming Guwahati into a garbage-free smart city. The appeal highlights growing concern over poor waste management in the city, stating that despite progress in other sectors, garbage handling remains a major challenge.
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The letter emphasizes that in the 21st century, when India is striving to become a global power, basic urban issues such as waste management should not persist. The citizens stressed that elected representatives must take responsibility and demonstrate commitment to maintaining a clean and green environment.
Calling it the “need of the hour,” the appeal also suggested that these affidavits be made public to inspire future generations and promote accountability among public representatives.
The signatories expressed hope that the government would consider their request seriously and take appropriate action at the earliest.