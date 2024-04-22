CITU calls for protests against comments made by Assam CM

Guwahati: In a statement, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Assam State Committee, has called for district-wise and unit-wise protests of the organisation members on April 24 following the statements made by the Assam CM regarding the organisation.

According to the statement, the Assam CM, during a political campaign in Gohpur, mentioned that the wages of the Anganwadi workers and helpers would not be increased as long as they were part of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions. It mentioned that the CM was trying to remove CITU from the state and had demanded clarification regarding the statement, but even after 10 days of the incident, no clarification was issued from his side regarding the comments.

The statement also mentioned some key points regarding the organisation, including that CITU is a nationwide and recognised organisation just like the BJP's Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and is a member of the Indian Labour Conference. It also mentioned that CITU works with workers of various sectors to make them more aware of their rights according to the Indian Constitution, and its main aim is to prevent atrocities against workers. The statement also expressed displeasure regarding the comments made by the CM and called on its members to protest against the same before 12 PM on April 24.

