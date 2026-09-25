CITU plans mass protest over workers’ rights, remuneration in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thousands of workers from various sectors are expected to converge at the Chachal dharna site in Guwahati on September 28, as the Assam State Committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) plans a mass protest over what it described as the denial of workers' constitutional rights and fair remuneration.

The proposed mobilisation is expected to bring together workers from the oil, electricity and power sectors, tea gardens, construction and motor transport sectors, as well as contractual workers engaged in government and private establishments.

Workers from the pharmaceutical and other industrial sectors, along with Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, cooking staff and handloom weavers, are also expected to participate in the protest.

CITU has alleged that workers across these sectors have become increasingly dissatisfied with the policies of the BJP-led government in the State. The trade union has particularly criticised the introduction of the new Labour Codes, alleging that they have weakened existing labour protections and favoured employers and business groups.

According to CITU, the September 28 protest is aimed at highlighting the accumulated grievances of workers across Assam. The organisation said thousands of workers from different parts of the State would assemble at the Chachal dharna site by 10 am.

CITU State General Secretary Tapan Sharma appealed to workers and employees from all sections of the State to participate in the protest.

The organisation also stated that invitation letters had been sent to the heads of the concerned government departments, requesting them to attend the dharna and respond to the issues raised by the workers.

CITU said that if the concerned government officials failed to provide satisfactory answers to the workers' questions at the protest venue, the participants might proceed towards the Dispur Secretariat.

Also Read: CITU, farmers’ unions call for August 10 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest against Centre’s labour and farm policies in Assam