City police arrested drug peddler, ganja seized in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized six kilograms of ganja during an operation carried out in the Kerakuchi area under Basistha Police Station.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid and apprehended Atik Sahadat Mazumdar, 31, a resident of Kerakuchi.

During the search, police recovered six kilograms of ganja and seized a mobile phone from the accused's possession. The contraband and other items were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Police said legal proceedings had been initiated against the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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