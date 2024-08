Guwahati: The Cyber PS team of City Police has recovered the full amount of Rs. 1,13,000 from scammers who had defrauded a victim from Akashinagar through a crypto investment site, COINDCX. The victim’s money has been credited back into their bank account on Friday.

