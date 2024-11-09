City’s Footpath Near Assam Secretariat: A Ticking Time Bomb for Pedestrians

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The footpath opposite the Assam Secretariat in Dispur has become a symbol of neglect, posing a significant threat to pedestrians. Built over seven years ago, the walkway has never undergone significant maintenance, and its deteriorating condition has sparked concerns among residents.

The absence of proper lighting has turned this vital pedestrian walkway along GS Road into a hazardous zone at night. Residents point to the stretch from Ganeshguri to the Supermarket as particularly perilous, plagued by crumbling footpaths, traffic congestion, illegal parking, and reckless driving.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) have admitted that the footpath was never intended to withstand heavy loads. "This footpath was constructed over seven years ago, specifically for pedestrian use, and no significant maintenance has been carried out since. We've raised concerns about vehicles driving on footpaths, but corrective measures are seldom taken," a PWD official disclosed. Notably, there is no sewerage infrastructure beneath this stretch, which has raised questions about its rapid degradation.

Residents point to the stretch from Ganeshguri to the Supermarket as being particularly perilous. "The footpath near the Secretariat is a disaster waiting to happen. You see people tripping over uneven surfaces, especially at night when it's poorly lit," one resident lamented.

A traffic official talking to The Sentinel said, "We penalize offenders when caught, but with limited personnel, some do slip through the cracks. We're trying our best, but it's challenging."

The city's infrastructure is visibly deteriorating, and residents fear that without immediate intervention, the situation will worsen.

Residents are demanding meaningful action from authorities to address these pressing concerns. Will it take a major incident to prompt change, or will officials take proactive measures to ensure public safety? The people of Guwahati deserve answers and solutions, not silence.

