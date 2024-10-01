City’s Garbage Crisis: Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s Inefficacy Exposed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has come under fire for its inability to manage waste and address public grievances, with the latest garbage crisis in Saukuchi being a stark example. Despite removing the makeshift garbage transfer station from the embankment road, residents are still grappling with unbearable stench and garbage-filled streets. The lack of a proper sustainable drainage system and effective waste management has led to severe flooding every year, affecting various parts of the city. Despite receiving substantial funds, the GMC has failed to provide a solution to the city’s major problem.

The GMC’s decision to relocate the dump to Saukuchi Road has only escalated the situation, causing severe implications for sanitation, hygiene, and public health. Residents are frustrated and feel abandoned, with one local stating, “It’s not like the problem has been solved; they’ve just moved the mess from one place to another.”

“Imagine how incapable an authority has to be to stall such important issues that affect the daily lives of the residents,” said one resident. “We have been waiting for a proper garbage management system for years now, and all they’ve done is relocating the problem.

Many residents are also comparing the situation in Guwahati to that of other Indian cities. “Cities like Indore have managed to establish clean and efficient waste management systems, yet here in Guwahati, we’re still stuck with this mess,” commented another citizen. “It’s embarrassing that our capital city can’t even handle basic sanitation.

The GMC’s history of inefficiency in waste management is alarming. The corporation’s negligence in addressing critical issues, including a similar situation in Bharalumukh where residents complained about a broken garbage collection system.

