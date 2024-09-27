Guwahati Municipal Corporation Penalizes Individuals for Garbage Disposal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has resorted to strict vigilance by forming a team for monitoring the garbage disposal in the city. The vigilance team is to impose a heavy penalty whenever it receives proven complaints from the citizens regarding garbage disposal.

Several individuals were heavily fined by GMC for throwing garbage into the Bharalu River and along the roadsides in Wards No. 19 and 16. The GMC urged citizens to dispose of waste responsibly and help maintain a cleaner, healthier city. The vigilance team penalized Rs. 3,000 for littering on the Bharalu Riverbank in the Natunbasti area; Rs. 13,000 was fined for throwing garbage at Bharalu River in the Natunbasti Road; Rs. 20,000 was fined for littering on the Bharalu Riverbank in the Natunbasti area; and Rs. 2,000 was fined for throwing garbage directly on the roadside in the SRCB road.

