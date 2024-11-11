Civil Services Are a Sacred Path to Serve the Motherland: Assam Governor to Students

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that civil services are a sacred path to serve the motherland and the civil servants are the strong bridge between the government and the public helping in implementation of the government's policies and schemes to strengthen the edifice of welfare nation.

It may be noted that Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was speaking while attending the counselling and preparatory guidance session for the selected candidates for civil services examination aspirants of Assam under Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University auditorium here today.

Governor Acharya also unveiled a 12-foot-bronze statue of Krishna Kanta Handique and paid rich floral tributes. He also planted a sapling in the campus of KKHSOU as a part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. The statue has been installed by the university with assistance from the State Bank of India.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said, "When our youth dream of serving the motherland, in return we must also feel a responsibility to provide them the opportunity to realize their dream. Through, Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, we are not only offering high-quality coaching to the youth of Assam but also boosting their self-confidence and motivating them to achieve their goals." The Governor also said that under the programme efforts are being made to nurture the youth's talents, shape their future and that of the state, and ensure proper guidance in civil services exam preparation by providing financial assistance and mentorship to the aspiring candidates. He hoped that the programme will be helpful in strengthening the foundation for a developed India by 2047.

Governor Acharya called upon the students to keep the spirit of "Nation First" in them. When the youth of a country move forward with a "Nation First" mindset, no force in the world can stop them from rendering their services for the sake of motherland, the Governor said. "At the same time, we must preserve and nurture our culture, our civilization, and our values. We must work for revival of our past glories, enrich our heritage, and constantly make efforts making our education and technology modernized," advised the Governor.

The Governor congratulated the officials, teachers, and coaching institutions, on their role in promoting values and character development in students while making the students empowered for the competitive examinations.

The Governor further said that this initiative will empower the state's youth to achieve success, contribute to the state's and nation's development, and become dedicated civil servants with commitment and integrity. He also asked the aspiring students to prepare seriously with commitment and dedication. He expressed gratitude to mentors Simmi Karan (IAS), Aranyak Saikia (IAS), Aditya Vikram Singh (IAS), and Amit Mahto (IPS).

It may be mentioned that Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana envisaged by the Governor on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The screening test for the programme was conducted on 20th October at Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Silchar.

The coaching will be facilitated and imparted by partner organizations and reputed agencies in New Delhi (NCR), namely Pawan Chintan Dhara Ashram and Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Vice Chancellor KKHSOU Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Executive Director Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan Anu Vasudeva, Coordinator Project UPSC, Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram Surabhi Sharma, Registrar of KKHSOU Prof. Pranjit Bora, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present on the occasion, a press release said.

