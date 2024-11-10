Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya concludes two-day Majuli district visit

Guwahati: On the last leg of his two-day tour to Majuli district, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday visited Keshav Ram Borah Higher Secondary School in Gereki Gaon and interacted with the students of the school. He took stock of the essential facilities provided in the school, such as water supply and lavatories for the benefits of the students and faculty members, stated a press release.

Spending time with the students, the Governor besides taking note of the academic facilities being provided to the students, he took note of the teachers' position, teacher-student ratio and the extra-curricular activities being rendered to the students. Acharya told the students to make use of every minute of their life in productive pursuits. The Governor said, "Every student is endowed with extraordinary talent and a spark". They should be unrelenting to take their talents to a greater height. He also asked the students to enjoy their times in school and try to learn new arts which will help them to become great. The Governor also asked the teachers to help the students bring out their talents and scale new heights of success.

The Governor also visited a PMAY-G beneficiary's house bearing household No 3 at Bhuramora village. The Governor interacted with the beneficiary, and informed him of different

government schemes that a beneficiary can avail of. The family members shared that they are availing water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, along with electricity and toilet facilities provided by the government. The Governor also visited the Gereki Pohariya Pipe Water Supply facility in Gereki Gaon. He took note of the capacity of the water supply scheme and its reach in catering to the needs of the people. He enquired into the system of grievance redressal, including the availability of complaint registration and a complaint box, and suggested that the administration should always be sensitive to meet people's demands by ramping up the essential services.

The Governor also paid a visit to the Gereki Gaon Namghar, where he spent his time listening to Naam Kirtan and talking to the devotees.

