CJI to lay foundation stone of new Gauhati High Court at Rangmahal today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Amidst protests by a section of the legal fraternity, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Surya Kant, will lay the foundation stone of the Gauhati High Court at Rangmahal in North Guwahati tomorrow in the presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Chief Justice of India will lay the foundation stone of the new high court complex, with a construction cost of Rs 500 crore, tomorrow. The total package of the judicial township will be of Rs 1,200 crore, including the construction cost of the high court.

Regarding the protest, the Chief Minister said, “The members of the bar association came to me three years ago. I assured them that we would not construct the judicial township until the completion of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge. Since the bridge is almost complete now, we’re laying the foundation stone of the High Court Complex at Rangmahal. The protestors need to realize that it’s time they changed their mindset, keeping pace with the fast-changing Guwahati.

We’re constructing the new court complex for the coming generation, as North Guwahati will wear a different look in the next ten years.”

Also Read: Advocate General Devajit Saikia Clarifies Gauhati High Court Relocation Decision