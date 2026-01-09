Gauhati High Court bar begins fast against new court complex

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Thursday began a three-day hunger strike in protest against the proposed construction of a new high court complex and the foundation stone laying ceremony scheduled for January 11, 2026.

Members of the Bar Association assembled to register their opposition to the project, expressing strong reservations over the decision to proceed with the new structure. The protest was held as a mark of dissent against the proposed relocation and related developments linked to the upcoming foundation stone ceremony.

The hunger strike was organized as a symbolic and non-violent demonstration, with the Bar Association reiterating its collective stand against the project.

Also Read: Majority of bar members oppose shifting of Gauhati High Court