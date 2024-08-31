Clash Erupts Between Police and Home Guards at Dispur Protest Over Job Demands

GUWAHATI: A scuffle between uniformed personnel-Khakhi verses Khakhi-took place at Dispur Last Gate near Assam Legislative Assembly at Dispur on Friday.

The All Assam Trained Home Guard Association and the All Assam Griha Rakshi Volunteers' Welfare Association have been staging protests at Chachal in support of their various demands. A section of home guards, on the other hand, staged a Dispur Chalo programme. They were intervened by the police, and a scuffle broke out between the police personnel and home guards. Due to the scuffle, some home guards received injuries. The police detained all the protesters.

Both the organizations demanded to re-amend the Assam Home Guard Act, 1947, which was amended in 2015, and regularize the jobs of home guards as per the 2012-2013 Guwahati High Court order. They demanded the increase in retirement age of home guards from 55 to 60 years. They also demanded the suspension of the Home Guard Deployment Software System until the number of posts is equal to the number of trained home guards and the Assam Home Guard Act, 1947, is amended to provide training and employment to the eligible family members of deceased home guards.

Also Read: Meghalaya Advances Towards Scientific Coal Mining: Conrad Sangma

Also Watch: