Guwahati High Court Approves Association of 'Chitraban Bakori' with Tezpur Eidgah Grounds

Tezpur: The Guwahati High Court declared that there should be no objection to the association of the name “Chitraban Bakori” with the Tezpur Eidgah Grounds. This was conveyed by senior advocate Nilakshya Sarma to the media.

According to Advocate Sarma, in 2019, the Tezpur Eidgah Committee filed a petition (No. 420/2019) in the Guwahati High Court against the Sonitpur District Administration seeking the removal of the name “Chitraban Bakori” associated with the Tezpur Eidgah Grounds. Advocate Nilakshya Sarma, representing the Sonitpur District Administration, along with supporting evidence and petitions, argued the case. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the petition of the Eidgah Committee, ruling that there should be no objection to retaining the name “Chitraban Bakori” alongside Tezpur Eidgah.

Senior Advocate Gautam Choudhury represented Advocate Nilakshya Sarma, while the government counsel argued on behalf of the Sonitpur District Administration.

In 2015, Advocate Nilakshya Sarma filed a public interest petition (No. 100/2015) in the Guwahati High Court concerning the Tezpur Eidgah or Chitraban Bakori. The court had previously ruled that under the administration of Sonitpur District, the Eidgah or Chitraban Bakori grounds could be used for three days for prayers by the Eidgah Committee, seven days for the celebration of Bihu by the Madhya Tezpur Bihu Committee, and the remaining time could be used for sports activities by the people of Tezpur with permission from the district administration. Advocate Sarma also highlighted this earlier judgement in this statement.

